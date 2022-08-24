Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

