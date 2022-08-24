Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

