Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.