MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,227 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of MAG Silver worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

