Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 108,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

