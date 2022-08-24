McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

