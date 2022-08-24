Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 265 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,128.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

