Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 332 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $298,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Woodward by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Woodward by 32.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 18.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $445,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.