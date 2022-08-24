Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 322 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 619.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

