Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

