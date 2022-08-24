Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.