Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,211 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPY. TheStreet cut Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

