Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,374 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

