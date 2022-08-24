Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 734 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.