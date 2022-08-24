Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 860 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.