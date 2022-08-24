Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 883 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.