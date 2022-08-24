Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 105,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

City Office REIT stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

City Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.