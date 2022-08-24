Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

