Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 272,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $833.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

