Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLB opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

