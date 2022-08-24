Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Society Pass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Society Pass Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Society Pass Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Featured Articles

