Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTTR opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

