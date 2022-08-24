Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

