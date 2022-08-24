Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

