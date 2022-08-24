Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 893.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

VOYA opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.