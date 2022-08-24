Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 43.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

