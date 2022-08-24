Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at $300,886,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $3,526,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,671,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,311,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,190 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

