Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 12,435 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,588,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

