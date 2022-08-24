Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 12,602 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Banner worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

