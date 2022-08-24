Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,113 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

