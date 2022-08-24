Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 21,610 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

