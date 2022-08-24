Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,682 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $54,161,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.