Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,791 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 95.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

