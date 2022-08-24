Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

