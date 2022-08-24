Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

