Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ExlService by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $175.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

