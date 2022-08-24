Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

