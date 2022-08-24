Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,711 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SAP

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.