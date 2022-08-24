Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,990 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $10,305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 76,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

