Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,917 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 395.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 182,979 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 217,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

