Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 651 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

