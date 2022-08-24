Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

