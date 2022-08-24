Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 279,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

