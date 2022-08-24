Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5,219.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

