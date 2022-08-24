Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

