Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

