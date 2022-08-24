Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

