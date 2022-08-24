Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

