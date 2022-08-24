Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

