Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $342.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

